BOW Street’s fine start to the Ardal North East season continued as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners at Welshpool Town.
Maesydre is always a tough ground to get a result but the Magpies made it five wins in as many outings with an impressive plus 16 goal difference to boot.
Sion Ewart’s goal was all that separated the two sides at the break but the Magpies soared after the turnaround with goals by Ben Davies, Rhydian Davies, and Gwion ap Dafydd (2) underlining their superiority.
Penrhyncoch suffered their first defeat of the campaign, beaten 3-0 against a strong Llanuwchllyn outfit.
It was a disappointing afternoon for the travelling Roosters but one they will learn from.
Meilir Williams gave Llan the edge at the break with Michael Pritchard and John Evans securing the win in the second stanza.
Dolgellau were denied the three points at Llanfair when the hosts pumped a stoppage time free kick into the danger area with the ball finding the back of the net following a melee.
After a scrappy start to the game, the hosts took the lead against the run of play through Karl Seliaerts.
Stung into action, the Wasps came out in determined fashion after the break and were back on level terms in no time when Ioan Roberts fired home after Gerwyn Williams’ initial attempt was parried away by Lee Andrew.
The game started to open up with chances at both ends but it was the visitors who took the lead when keeper Tyler Andrew found Paul Williams in space and he finished with ease.
There was still time for Dolgellau to hit back after the hosts’ late equaliser but Gerwyn Williams’ fierce strike from outside the area was brilliantly tipped over by Andrew.
Other results: Builth Wells 2 (Adam Farmer, Lyndon Jones) Cefn Albion 1 (Ryan Kehoe); Llandrindod Wells 2 (Stuart Williams, Rob Nicholls) Rhos Aelwyd 1 (Declan Molyneux); Llangollen Town (Jake Hayward) Radnor Valley 3 (Taylor Wozencraft, 2, Charles Beaumont, Penycae 0 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 0.