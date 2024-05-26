BOW Street Reserves have landed the double after overcoming Llanuwchllyn 2-0 in a tough FAW Cymru Reserves Central Cup final at Newtown on Saturday.
The win was the icing on the cake for the Magpies who have achieved their best ever season.
Street shaped up as the better outfit in the opening 45 minutes and were rewarded with goals by Osian Burrell and Richy Ricketts.
The outcome was still in the balance when momentum swung Llanuwchllyn’s way in the 77th minute after Ricketts was sent off for a second caution.
Sensing their opportunity to get back into it, Llan pushed forward but, credit to the 10 men, they held on for a deserved win which delighted manager Huw Bates.
He said: “The first thing I have to do is congratulate Llanuwchllyn on an absolutely incredible debut season at this level.
“They have been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise terribly organised league and cup.
“So to play them in the final was very fitting and they gave us the battle we planned for and expected.
He added: “It’s a fairy tale ending for both me and Wyn Lewis, who is finishing as chairman after 20 seasons.
“It’s been an honour to be his manager and that win is very much dedicated to his service over the years, but personally I owe everything to my boys and to finish with a performance like that means the world to me.”