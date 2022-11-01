Bow Street Reserves drop first points of the season
Wednesday 2nd November 2022
There was little between Bow Street and Llanidloes (Bev Hemmings )
LEAGUE leaders Bow Street Reserves dropped their first points of the campaign, held to a 1-1 draw against visitors Llanidloes Reserves on Saturday.
The Daffs, who are three points behind the Magpies in second place, took the lead through Williams Denham on the stroke of half time.
It was a nip and tuck affair with both sides looking dangerous, but it was the home who scored, Steffan Richards netting after good work by Rhys Hughes to take a point.
Penrhyncoch Reserves beat visitors Builth Wells Reserves 2-0 on Friday night with goals by Sion James and Efan Roberts. The home side’s Harry Jones was sent off on 86 minutes after seeing a second yellow card.
