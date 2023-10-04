BOW Street Reserves are back on top of the FAW Reserves Central table after a comfortable 4-1 win at Hay St Mary’s on Friday evening.
Ryan Evans gave the Magpies a flying start on 12 minutes with Caio Carruthers doubling their tally before the break.
Joseff Williams made it 3-0 on 50 minutes before David Thomas pulled one back for the home side.
But Street had the final say, 16-year-old Carruthers bagging his brace in the closing stages.
Om Saturday, Llanuwchllyn won 3-1 at Builth Wells thanks to Gwydion Roberts, Iolo Jones and Ifan Jones, Alexander Hicks with the reply for the Bulls.
The visitors finished with nine men with goalscorer Roberts handed a second caution and Cai Aykroyd given a straight red.
In the other game played Llandrindod Wells were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Caersws, Thomas Evans with a brace for the hosts and Tomos Evans and Samuel Williams replying for the Bluebirds.