LLANFAIR United lifted the Central Wales Ladies Cup for only the second time in their history following a 3-0 win over Berriew in a well-attended final at Maesydre.
The Genero Adran North team made a strong start at the home of Welshpool Town, as Jodie Carswell ran on to a through ball in the second minute but directed her effort narrowly wide of the target, before opening the scoring three minutes later when Emma Williams latched on to a through ball and maintained her composure to finish past Berriew goalkeeper Sarah Parkes.
Llanfaiir United nearly increased their advantage in the eighth minute when Sophie Cook managed to take the ball past Parkes but directed it into the side netting from a tight angle.
Berriew slowly found their way into the final against their higher-graded opponents and Gemma Jones drove into the penalty area in the 19th minute but could only direct her shot straight at Ffion Davies in the Llanfair United goal.
Parkes brought down Williams outside of the penalty area in the 36th minute and was shown a yellow card by referee Neil Bayliss.
Mary Bailey's header was saved from the subsequent free-kick before Paris Schofield fired wide of the target from nearly 30 yards out moments later.
The Mount Field outfit went close to extending their lead five minutes before the break, when Cook burst into the penalty area, but saw her ensuing strike deflected behind for a corner.
Llanfair United went close to doubling their lead two minutes after half-time, but Williams fired wide of goal from 15 yards, but did find the back of the net two minutes later when Schofield successfully converted a penalty awarded by Neil Bayliss.
The Rhiwsiders looked to respond to that setback but the experienced Gemma Jones could only direct her effort straight into the arms of Davies.
Harriet Davies chased a through ball on the hour mark but put was unable to keep her shot under the crossbar.
The Mount Field club completed the scoring with 15 minutes remaining when substitute Becky Jones raced into the penalty area before lifting the ball over Parkes and into the top of the net.
Llanfair United substitute Lucie Gwilt headed wide of the target from a 78th minute corner before Parkes denied Williams from close-range from another Llanfair United corner seven minutes later.
The former TNS custodian made a brave save to deny Jones when she raced into the penalty area in the 89th minute but it was not enough to prevent Llanfair United captain Mary Bailey from receiving the trophy from Central Wales FA President Dai Alun Jones.