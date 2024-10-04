FOOTBALL players from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog took on the might of Fiorentina on Thursday evening.
Blaenau’s finest Sion Bradley and Port’s Leo Smith starred for JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints in a hugely impressive display against the Italians at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
TNS might have lost 2-0 but they came out of the match with heads held high as they set their sights for the next challenge when they host Kazakhstan side Astana at Shrewsbury’s New Meadow ground on Thursday, 24 October.
Bradley said: “We’re all a bit disappointed, the manner the goals went in but we did really well.
“Coming here before the game I don’t think anyone expected that scoreline and for us to be disappointed at losing 2-0 says it all.”
He went on: “Once the draw was made, I was watching it with my mum and dad and I said Fiorentia away is the one I want.
“When you play at Cae Clyd in Blaenau Ffestiniog when you’re 16-year-old you never think you’ll get to play in a stadium like this. It’s been an experience I’ll never forget.”
Smith added: “Everyone’s worked so hard to get to this situation. I’m so proud of all the boys and I’m really looking forward to the next games.
“The experience has been brilliant and to have the family here as well. I’ll never forget it.”