Caernarfon pulled off a much needed second half fightback at the USW Sports Park to claim three vital points in their challenge for a top six position.
Pontypridd United 1 Caernarfon Town 2, JD Cymru Premier
The Cofis have not had the best run of results recently, and they headed down to Pontypridd on the back of three defeats and a draw in their last four matches.
However, manager Richard Davies has been hampered of late with injuries and suspensions to his squad and on Saturday he welcomed back Danny Gosset and Phil Mooney, who both missed Tuesday’s draw at Bala.
The hosts had the first goal attempt of the afternoon when a cross from deep was met by Ben Ahmun, who headed over the target from a fair distance out.
Home keeper George Ratcliffe pulled off a wonderful save two minutes later to deny Zack Clarke, who thought he had scored with a peach of a volley from 15 yards out.
Town keeper Harri Thomas kept Caernarfon on level terms midway through the half when he tipped the ball over the woodwork from an Owain Jones volley.
Caernarfon seemed to have the upper hand possession wise and Darren Thomas was disappointed not to put them ahead in the 28th minute after he was put through by Clarke, rounded the advancing Ratcliffe and thought he had slotted into an empty net until Ben Williams Margetson made a successful desperate attempt to clear the ball off his line.
Clarke went close again in the 35th minute but hit the ball wide when in a promising position 15 yards from goal, and the Cofis were left to rue their missed opportunities four minutes from the break when Owain Jones finished superbly from 10 yards to put the hosts ahead.
Caernarfon were again the dominant side in the opening stages of the half and they got back on level terms on the hour after Darren Thomas had been brought down in the penalty area and Clarke slotted in the equaliser from the spot.
It was the least the Cofis deserved and they then duly set out to clinch a much needed win.
Louis Lloyd was frustrated not to have put Caernarfon ahead in the 74th minute when he got on the end of a low Clarke cross from the right, but the young striker’s effort was directed directly at the grateful Ratcliffe.
Town’s man of the match, Sion Bradley, had the final say in front of goal however, when he scored the winner moments after Lloyd’s effort.
The Caernarfon winger, who had looked dangerous throughout, picked the ball up on the left flank before cutting into the penalty area to curl the ball into the far corner of Pontypridd’s net.
It was an excellent finish by Blaenau Ffestiniog’s finest and a fitting way to cap off another fine performance from him.
Town’s young keeper, Harri Thomas, clinched the points for the visitors in the 81st minute when he adjusted his body well to save a Corey Shepard effort that had been deflected goalwards off a defender.
The victory sees Caernarfon keep their position in the top six and they will next be in action on 16 December when they face Haverfordwest County at the Carling Oval.
Report: CTFC