A THRILLING match at Park Avenue yesterday afternoon saw Champions and Euro Heroes The New Saints of Oswestry Town finally overcoming the brave Black and Greens by four goals to two.
Aramide Oteh gave TNS the lead with a second minute penalty, but the Dias was thrilled with Harry Arnison’s 19th minute response. Late goals from Ash Baker (42 mins) and Rhys Davies (og, 45 mins) gave the visitors a cushion, but when Zac Hartley reduced the lead with 18 minutes to go, the game remained in the balance until sub Declan McManus’ 94th minute header.
Aber endured a torrid start and the rapid Adam Wilson was felled in the box within the first minute, giving Oteh the chance to open the scoring, which he did. The Saints dominated possession in the early period and Wilson twice sent efforts over the bar, but the Seasiders defended stoutly and then with almost their first attack, Jonathan Evans crossed from the left and the ball fell to Arnison, whose low drive deflected past Connor Roberts for an unlikely, but very welcome equaliser.
Sion Bradley had time to send a volley straight at home keeper Dave Jones, but chances were few and far between until Bradley’s left side corner was nodded home by Baker before the break. Minutes later a left wing cross fell for Davies, who sliced his clearance over Jones’ head for a spectacular but very unfortunate own goal. Arnison almost played in Niall Flint, then Hartley had a shot blocked, but TNS looked comfortable with a two goal lead at the break.
The next goal in this thrilling game would be huge, and Jones was out well to deny Oteh a second early on. Then the lively Rico Patterson earned a free kick on the edge of TNS’ box and his effort on goal was deflected clear for a corner. Jones punched clear a Wilson free kick, then Devon Torry won a corner down the left, Flint delivered and Louis Bradford brought a save out of Connor Roberts with a header. Jones denied Bradley again, Adrian Ciesliewicz had two shots blocked, Jones denied Oteh again then Braford cleared off the line from Bradley, with Aber working so hard to stay in the game. Bradford denied Bradley yet again, and then at the other end the tireless Hartley chased down not one or two but three players, regained the ball and slotted it past Roberts, and it was game on once again, with the crowd excited!
TNS brought on their big guns in McManus, Ryan Brobbel, Danny Redmond and Jordan Williams but immediately Torry hit the side netting from the right wing, with Nark’s corner willing the ball towards goal. Brobbel hit the post with a superb free kick to show TNS weren’t just holding on, and a Williams effort from distance was tipped over by Jones. Injury time pressure from Aber saw Dave Jones upfield for a series of corners and throws, but then right at the death a saved shot deflected nicely for McManus to nod home, and the game was done.
This match was a great watch and advert for the JD Cymru Prem, and notwithstanding the result, Dave Taylor’s Black and Greens must take huge credit for making a game of it after a wobbly start. Aber’s rollercoaster of a season continues next Saturday with a televised game at Briton Ferry (ko 5.15pm). Assemble Green Army!