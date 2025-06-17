ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed their pre-season fixtures for the upcoming weeks as preparations ramp-up ahead of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South campaign.

The Black and Greens' return to action on 27 June for a Friday night fixture at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, welcoming Ardal North-East side Kerry FC.

Kerry finished sixth in the table last season and will look to give the new-look Seasiders a run for their money on the night.

Aberystswyth Town’s pre-season fixtures:

JUNE

Friday 27th - KERRY (H) - 8pm KO

JULY

Saturday 5th - CAERSWS (H) - 1pm KO

Tuesday 8th - Guilsfield (A) - 7:30pm KO

Tuesday 15th - Bala Town (A) - 7:45pm KO

Saturday 19th - Caernarfon Town (Played at Llandudno) - 2:30pm KO

Key Dates:

Wednesday 25th June - Nathaniel MG Cup Draw

Monday 30th June - JD Cymru South Fixture Release

25th-27th July - JD Cymru South Opening Weekend

1st-3rd August - Nathaniel MG Cup Round 2