ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed their pre-season fixtures for the upcoming weeks as preparations ramp-up ahead of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South campaign.
The Black and Greens' return to action on 27 June for a Friday night fixture at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, welcoming Ardal North-East side Kerry FC.
Kerry finished sixth in the table last season and will look to give the new-look Seasiders a run for their money on the night.
Aberystswyth Town’s pre-season fixtures:
JUNE
Friday 27th - KERRY (H) - 8pm KO
JULY
Saturday 5th - CAERSWS (H) - 1pm KO
Tuesday 8th - Guilsfield (A) - 7:30pm KO
Tuesday 15th - Bala Town (A) - 7:45pm KO
Saturday 19th - Caernarfon Town (Played at Llandudno) - 2:30pm KO
Key Dates:
Wednesday 25th June - Nathaniel MG Cup Draw
Monday 30th June - JD Cymru South Fixture Release
25th-27th July - JD Cymru South Opening Weekend
1st-3rd August - Nathaniel MG Cup Round 2
