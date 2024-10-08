FOLLOWING a board meeting last night, Aberystwyth Town FC have accepted the resignation of men's first team manager Anthony Williams, submitted after Friday’s match against Connah’s Quay Nomads.
The Seasiders lost 3-0, suffering their eighth consecutive defeat in the JD Cymru Premier where they languish at the foot of table two points behind new boys Briton Ferry Llansawel.
Anthony, known as 'Taff' within the club, joined Aberystwyth in May 2022 at a challenging time, with only two first-team starters remaining from the squad that had narrowly avoided relegation the previous season.
His leadership and personality were instrumental in guiding the Black and Greens to survival in his debut season, capped by a dramatic 3-2 win over Caernarfon on the final day.
He repeated this feat last season with a decisive 3-0 victory at home against Pontypridd to secure the club’s safety once again.
In addition to his role as men's first ream manager, Taff also served as Academy director and took on the responsibilities of managing the women’s first team for part of last season.
Club Chairman Donald Kane commented:"It is with great sadness that we have accepted Taff’s resignation.
“Unfortunately, a series of injuries in recent weeks have hindered our progress.
“Anthony was not just a great manager but a person everyone grew to respect and admire, which makes this decision even harder.
“We hope to see him return to football in the future and extend our best wishes to him.
“He will always be a friend of Aberystwyth Town FC."
Anthony Williams added:"I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Aberystwyth Town, and it has been a privilege to work with such a passionate group of players, staff, and supporters.
“Despite the challenges we've faced, I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.
“Unfortunately, the recent run of injuries has made it difficult to maintain our momentum, and I feel it's in the best interest of the club to step aside at this time.
“I wish the club every success moving forward and will always remain a supporter of the Black and Greens.”
The Board of Directors would like to extend their thanks to Anthony for his dedicated service to the club and wish him every success in the future.