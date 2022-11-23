Builth beat Llanidloes to close the gap on leaders Bow Street

WITH FAW Cymru Reserves Central League leaders Bow Street in cup action, Builth took full advantage to close the gap with a solid 3-0 against second-placed Llanidloes Town.

David Thomas and George McCarthy-Allen gave them an early lead with Llani’s Jensen Jones turning the ball into the back of his own net early in the second half.

Dolgellau Athletic picked up the three points with a hard-fought 4-2 win at Llanfair United. The Wasps led 3-2 at the break thanks to Darryn Jones, Garin Williams and Thomas Redgrift, with replies by Ryan Jervis and Oliver Roberts.

The second half was a quieter affair with the game put to bed by a stoppage-time second goal by Williams.

Penrhyncoch picked up a big 7-2 win against Caersws which included a brace apiece by Eddie Rhodes and Matthew Evans.

Joseph Cadwallader’s goal gave Welshpool the win against visitors Rhayader Town.

The hosts finished the game with 10 men after Luke Beesty was red carded on the stroke of half time.

