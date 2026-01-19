MACHYNLLETH made it five wins in a row on Saturday, closing the gap on Central Wales League South leaders Lampeter Town to seven points with a game in hand.
Louis Roberts struck the decisive goal five minutes into the second half, finishing well against a determined Bont side who stayed competitive throughout.
The visitors created chances of their own, but Machynlleth’s disciplined display secured a third consecutive clean sheet and another valuable three points.
In the weekend’s other fixture, Penrhyncoch Reserves were held to a dramatic 2–2 draw by Rhayader Town.
Eddie Rhodes put the Roosters ahead with a 12th‑minute penalty, and that lead lasted until a frantic finale.
Rhayader equalised on 87 minutes through Thomas Pierce, only for Sion James to restore the hosts’ advantage moments later.
But Rhayader refused to fold, and Lance Jones struck deep into stoppage time to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.
