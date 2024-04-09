A TRIP to Oswestry to play the JD Cymru Premier League champions The New Saints awaited the Cofis on Friday evening, and it proved just as difficult as expected as they were beaten 7-1.
With three influential players out of contention for the fixture in Sion Bradley, Dion Donohue and Daniel Gosset, and also the last minute absence of Iwan Cartwright, manager Richard Davies will have known that his side would need to dig deep to get something out of the match.
Unfortunately, the hosts made a blistering start that left the Cofis 4-0 down after just 21 minutes and really, everything that followed was very much a case of damage limitation.
The conceded the first on seven minutes when a cross into the box created a scramble and Cai Griffiths’ attempted clearance hit Declan McManus on the shin to give Town keeper Josh Tibbetts no chance.
Ben Clarke doubled their lead five minutes later with a chest control and finish into the corner and Adrian Cieslewicz got on the end of an Ash Jordan cross to make it 3-0.
Danny Redmond added a fourth after latching on to Jordan Marshall’s cross.
In an effort to hopefully solidify his side, Town manager Davies changed to a more traditional four four two formation and this certainly seemed to have an affect on his players.
Caernarfon did well to keep the score from increasing up to half time as they worked hard and stayed resolute in defence, although Tibbetts was forced into a number of fine saves.
Cieslewicz added a fifth two minutes after the break, heading in from three yards at the far post whilst McManus secured his brace, and the hosts’ sixth goal on the hour mark.
Lloyd pulled one back in the 72nd minute after a good first got him beyond his marker to finish with a crisp right foot effort.
Zack Clarke was twice put through late on for the visitors but the striker could not find a way past Connor Roberts.
Unfortunately for Caernarfon, Blane Hudson scored a seventh goal for the hosts in injury time, which was a cruel ending to the match for Town’s returning keeper, Josh Tibbetts, who was outstanding throughout despite the scoreline.
Whilst it was undoubtedly a disappointing evening for Caernarfon, Tibbetts’ performance was a positive, as was the performances of Academy players Osian Evans, Harry Hughes and Steffan Aldford, who was making his first team debut for the Cofis.
Tyn Lon Volvo Garage Man of the Match: Josh Tibbetts.
Team: Josh Tibbetts, Joe Faux, Gruff John, Mark Williams, Ben Maher, Phil Mooney, Louis Lloyd, Morgan Owen, Cai Griffiths, Adam Davies, Zack Clarke. Subs (used): Harry Hughes, Darren Thomas, Osian Evans, Steffan Aldford. Not used: Hari Thomas, Ryan Austin,