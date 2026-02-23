ROYAL A, Barmouth, have been crowned champions of the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
In what was the title decider, played in midweek, Royal A played away at the Golf Club in Fairbourne against Partee Animals.
The visitors had a comfortable 10-2 victory. Bobby Griffiths and Martin McCarthy both won three times for Royal A, while Luke Hills had an eight-ball clearance in the fifth frame of the day.
James Green won the Golf's two frames.
Royal A followed up that success by beating visitors Sandbanks on Sunday, also 10-2.
Partee Animals finished off their season with an 8-4 success in the Golf Club derby match versus Fairbourne Golf.
It stood at 4-4, but the league runners-up pulled away winning the last four frames. Steve Parry had three wins for the Animals.
In the Dolgellau derby, Torrent Hustlers easily defeated Cross Keys, 11-1. avenging a 5-7 defeat earlier in the season.
Sean Jones and Elfyn Dafydd won three frames apiece for the Hustlers.
Champions Royal A finish on 145 points, Partee Animals are second with 132. Garth Gangsters need a 10-2 win from their last game at home to Royal B to finish 3rd ahead of Torrent.
Sunday’s fixtures: K O Cup, Semi-finals, 1st leg - Garth Gangsters v Royal B; Royal A v Torrent Hustlers. League (provisional) - Sandbanks v Fairbourne Golf; Garth G v Royal B
