CAERNARFON Town have announced that that they have recruited a general manager.
Simon Davies is taking up the full-time role as part of the FAW's strategic plans for Cymru Premier League clubs, and Town officials believe it is an important development for the club.
Simon has 36 years experience in the banking sector and the Canaries’ chairman Paul Evans is delighted to have him on board.
He said: "We feel that the FAW's incentive to employ a full-time general manager is an exciting development for us.
“We were really pleased to have had a very high calibre of professional applicants for the post, which we hope is a reflection of where we are as a club.
“I hope that our supporters will feel that we are developing the club on a yearly basis and the next big step for us is to become more professional in everything we do.
“We have spoken at length with Simon and we are really excited at having someone of Simon's experience and expertise at our club."
The FAW introduced an ambitious strategy back in April aimed at improving the JD Cymru Premier both on and off the pitch.
The strategy encompasses a range of initiatives designed to enhance the league’s competitiveness, administration, brand visibility, community engagement, and commercial viability.