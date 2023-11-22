Caernarfon Town have announced that Carling has become the first ever sponsor of the Oval.
The deal will see the World renowned brand become the Cofis’ ground sponsor for the present season with signage due to be erected in the next few days.
Chairman Paul Evans is delighted that the club has been able to attract such a big name as a key partner.
He said: “This is exciting news for us, and we are delighted to have got Carling on board.
“We see securing our first ever ground sponsor as an important step in our growth as a club and it was important to us that whoever we partner with is both reputable and respected as a business. Carling is certainly both.
“We wish to thank everyone at Carling and the board of the Caernarfon Town Football Supporters Club for working with us in securing this deal.
“Everyone at the Oval looks forward to working with Carling and the Supporters Club in the future.”