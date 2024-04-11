CAERNARFON Town boss Richard Davies has been named JD Cymru Premier manager of the month for March.
The Cofis sneaked into the top six on the final day of phase one, but they have held their own since the split and seven points from a possible 12 in March saw them climb from sixth place up to fourth.
A 2-1 home win over Connah’s Quay Nomads – a team who they had they not beaten in their 15 previous meetings – was a particular highlight for Richard Davies and co.
Haverfordwest County’s Rhys Abbruzzee was named player of the month.
He has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the JD Cymru Premier this season.
Part of a Haverfordwest County defence that kept three clean sheets in four matches in March, Abbruzzese also provided an assist in the win over Aberystwyth Town, before holding his nerve to convert an 88th-minute penalty to beat Pontypridd United 1-0.
Holywell Town’s Johnny Haseldin was the Cymru North player of the month after guiding his side to the top of the table by the end of March after five consecutive wins, in which they scored 17 goals and only conceded one.
Relegated Chirk’s Max McLaughlin was the player of the month after registering a goal contribution in all five matches, ands scoring in four in a row.