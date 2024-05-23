CAERNARFON Town’s chairman has spoken of his pride for the team after they qualified for Europe and the decision to give Richard Jones the manager’s job a year ago.
Paul Evans, who has been chairman for the past four years and a board member for 14, said: “We have been so close to qualifying for Europe in recent years that it’s still difficult to believe that we have finally got there.
“People questioned the club’s decision to give Richard the manager’s role 12 months ago but we had no doubt that he was the right man for the job, and he’s proved what we all knew, that he has what it takes to manage one of the biggest clubs in Wales.”
On Caernarfon’s dominant display to beat visitors Penybont 3-1 in the JD Cymru Premier playoff final, he emphasised: “The team was outstanding and, despite being labelled underdogs following the recent form of our opponents, the lads dominated from start to finish and fully deserved victory.
“I want to thank Richard, Kev, Mark, PD, Jack, Darren and Ifan and the whole first team squad for making us proud and helping us realise our dreams.
“I also want to thank our amazing board for their unstinting work during the season, they have all been incredible, and to all our fantastic volunteers and members of staff throughout the club without whom we would not be able to survive.
“Our business model relies on sponsorship and so to our sponsors, to all of you who have backed us over the years, we appreciate your loyal and continued support, you’re a vital part of what we have achieved.
“And finally, a huge thank you to our supporters. We had just under two 2,000 members of the Cofi Army urging the team to victory and it was undoubtedly one the best occasions the Oval has seen.
“It was an example of why we are such a unique club in the Welsh system and I’m sure you will agree we want to have similar days in the future.
“The atmosphere was incredible, the best I’ve seen at the ground in over 40 years of attending matches, and your support undoubtedly gave the team the confidence and desire to take the match to our opponents.
“Fourteen years ago we nearly lost our club but, through the love and commitment of everyone involved with us we have fought hard to finally put ourselves in this remarkable position.
“I think it’s important to reflect on and thank those who have helped the club since those dark days in 2010, some who are no longer with us, but without whom the journey may never have been completed.
“Their efforts will not be forgotten by any of us at the Oval.
“The European draw will take place next month and we can then look forward to our overseas debut in July.
“It’s an amazing time to be a Caernarfon Town supporter and we will be doing our very best to make you proud. Let’s show Europe what we’re about.”