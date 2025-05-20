IT was heartache for Caernarfon Town as they were beaten 3-1 by Haverfordwest County in the JD Cymru Premier European play-off final at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on Sunday.
The Cofis will not get the opportunity to recreate the special memories of this season’s European adventures after falling at the last hurdle after a very long season which started with games against Crusaders and Legia Warsaw.
Fatigue could well have played its part with the Canaries having little time to rest whilst the Bluebirds had been without a competitive game for three weeks but Town will look to go again next season.
Manager Richard Davies said to Sgorio after the game: “I thought we started quite well the first 10 minutes and then they scored and we went into our shells a bit, we tried to go long and it just wasn’t happening.
“I don’t think it was a true reflection of who we are as a team and that’s disappointing.
“But I can’t knock the lads, they’ve been at it for nearly a year and maybe that was the difference in the end.
“But they’ve tried everything and I can’t ask for more than that.”
Looking forward to next season he added: “As a club we are growing and a lot of good things are happening.
“We have to remember that we have gone from just about staying up by one game in the league to get Europe and then to reach a play-off final again.
“We are going in the right direction. This will hurt today and we have to learn from the lessons.
“But we are going to try to build every year, get the right recruitment over the summer and go again next season.”
Goals by Ben Ahmun and Dan Hawkins put the hosts in the driving seat with Louis Lloyd reducing the deficit late on.