CAERNARFON Town announced on Monday that they have come to an agreement with the current JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints to enable the transfer of their forward player Zack Clarke.
The news came a day before their final match of phase 1 this season versus Flint Town United at the Carling Oval tonight, ko 7.45pm.
A draw tonight could be enough to seal a top six spot going into phase 2 but Richard Davies’ charges will be determined to finish with a win in front of the Cofi Army.
Clarke has been an important and popular member of the Carling Oval playing squad since his permanent move to Caernarfon from Chester GC in January 2024.
The club posted: “We would like to put on record our appreciation of his contribution to our success during the time he was with us, and we will always fondly remember his vital goal in our first ever UEFA Conference League match versus Crusaders and his spot kick in the return leg.
“This is a great opportunity for Zack to return to full time football, and as a club we give him thanks for service and our best wishes for the future.”
The club also announced yesterday the loan signing of Jake Canavan from The New Saints for the rest of the season.
Canavan is a talented midfielder who has had spells at Manchester City and Burnley academies before signing for TNS in 2021.
Has also been at Aberystwyth on loan.