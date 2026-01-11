CAERNARFON Town have announced that Owain Bryn Williams has left his role as ladies team manager by mutual agreement.
Williams took over during the summer of 2022 and leaves the club with everyone's gratitude and best wishes.
Dewi Owen, who manages the club's Under 17s and Academy girls Under 13s teams, takes charge of the team until the end of the season.
Chairman Paul Evans says the club owes a great deal of gratitude to the departing manager: “Owain has been excellent for the club and has led the team with commitment and passion from the very first day he started in the role.
“Our ladies team had been experiencing a difficult period before for a few years and we as a Board had decided to change direction, and this is when Owain joined us.
“It has been a good period for the team and we have been especially happy to see so many new players and some of our former players who had left rejoin us during Owain's tenure.
“Everyone who knows him will know he has a great passion for the team and is extremely popular with the players and everyone at the club.
“He leaves the team in a much better place that when he joined and we all thank him for all his efforts. He will always be welcomed at the Oval as one of us. Diolch Owain!”
Comments
