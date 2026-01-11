NFA 2 Porthmadog 2
Ardal North West
“IF you can`t win, don`t get beat!” is one of many footballing clichés and such an adage would characterise quite an admirable comeback by Porthmadog on Saturday, writes Treflyn Jones.
In fact, Port managed to snatch a deserved draw from the jaws of defeat during a sterling performance late in the second half. Moreover, considering all their goalscoring chances towards the end, the only disappointment was that they could not grab all three points.
Port created the first half chance when a half-volley at the far post went straight into the keeper`s hands.
But, a few minutes later, the visitors yielded the opening goal in somewhat disappointing circumstances when goalkeeper Dan Clark, deputising for the unwell Josh Cooke, was called upon to deal with a high punt into the box.
His punch, under pressure, was mis-timed and fell behind him for Owen Herbert to score with the simplest ever of tap-ins.
Port did not panic and set up quite a few promising attacks without producing too many clear cut chances.
As the half progressed, the visitors’ corner count increased significantly and, from one of these, Port blasted the ball goalwards no less than four times only for each effort to be charged down.
It really seemed like one of those afternoons and NFA who had scored from only one real chance, gladly went into the dressing room a goal to the good.
The men in black and red started the second period strongly and again produced a string of corner kicks and half-chances, all thwarted by desperate last-ditch tackles and solid goalkeeping by Philip Williams.
Then came the second and almost inevitable sucker punch.
A quick break through the middle and the ball was relayed to the right wing. The outswinging cross was met by a diving punch by Clark which only went straight into the path of Harri Williams who netted with ease from 15 yards.
“Oh, dear!” or words to that effect were uttered by the concerned and long-suffering Port supporters. Surely, they could not come back from this. Could they?
Port showed a lot of character and sought to play the ball forward at every opportunity. Both teams were very ‘guilty’ of playing long route one passes but this is often the case when playing on such a heavy and sticky pitch.
On 76 minutes a long through ball at last pierced the home defence but Phil Williams bravely dived at the feet of the marauding Osian Evans.
Sam Reynolds attempted to retrieve the situation and as the ball squirmed free during an old-fashioned goalmouth scramble, Rhys Alun drove the ball home to make it 2-1.
Then, barely a minute later, following great work by Sam Reynolds and Rhys Alun, substitute Liam Morris sent in a high cross which was headed high into the far corner of the net by fellow sub Jonny Bravo. 2-2 and game on!
There were two more chances for Port before the end.
First, Osian Evans broke clean through on goal but his firm shot was superbly saved by Williams.
Then, an identical break by Rhys Alun was thwarted again by the keeper following some hesitancy by the busy, blond striker.
The hosts then produced some anxious moments including a drive from 12 yards which just cleared the bar but 2-2 it remained at the end of something of a thriller.
Next week Port host Trearddur Bay at Y Traeth (ko 2.30pm). Will we ever beat this our number one bogey team? There`s only one way to find out!
