NANTLLE Vale extended their lead at the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier table to four points with an emphatic 7–2 victory at CPD Boded on Saturday.
With second‑placed Menai Bridge Tigers not playing until Monday, Vale took full advantage, producing a dominant display on Anglesey to strengthen their title push.
The visitors made a blistering start, racing into a two‑goal lead inside six minutes thanks to early strikes from Llion Griffiths and Ashley Owen.
Boded responded quickly through Chris Jones on 10 minutes, but Vale soon reasserted control.
Griffiths and Owen each added their second of the afternoon, and James Bell struck on the stroke of half‑time to give the league leaders a commanding 5–1 advantage at the break.
To their credit, Boded refused to capitulate. Tomos Williams pulled one back early in the second half to offer a glimmer of hope, but Vale were in no mood to let their grip slip.
Griffiths completed his hat‑trick on 51 minutes, and Owen matched him late on with his own third goal, sealing a comprehensive win for the Maes Dulyn outfit.
In third place, Nefyn United kept themselves firmly in the title race with an impressive 4–0 win away at Llanrug United.
Six points off the top with a game in hand, Nefyn took time to settle but made the breakthrough on the stroke of half‑time through Tom Evans.
The introduction of new signing Steffan Toplis, recently arrived from Pwllheli, proved decisive.
Coming on at the interval, he immediately injected pace and threat into the attack, doubling the lead on the hour before adding a second moments later.
He completed a superb hat‑trick four minutes from time to round off a convincing performance.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were also in ruthless form, sweeping aside Cemaes Bay 5–0 to climb into fourth place.
Blaenau dominated from the outset, with Iwan Jones opening the scoring after seven minutes following excellent work from Owain Jones‑Owen.
The influential Jones‑Owen was again the creator for 18‑year‑old Mabon Owen, who made it 2–0 on 35 minutes, before setting up Sion Roberts for a third just before the break.
The pattern continued after half‑time as Jones‑Owen supplied another assist for Roberts, who netted his second on 51 minutes.
Cemaes had opportunities to reduce the deficit, but Blaenau remained resolute and added a fifth through Owen, this time assisted by Deio Williams, to complete a dominant away performance.
As a result they stay 10 points behind leaders Nantlle Vale but have a game in hand.
There were also five goals for Llanystumdwy, who enjoyed a comfortable afternoon against visitors Gwalchmai.
A tight first half saw Guto Gwenallt break the deadlock, finishing well after good play from Arwyn Jones.
Playing at Treborth Playing Fields in Bangor, Llanystumdwy took full control after the interval. Albert Nosakhare doubled the lead on 56 minutes, and Guto Griffith made it 3–0 shortly afterwards, with Jones again providing the assist.
Gwalchmai, despite their lowly league position, showed spirit and pulled one back through Alan Owen on the hour after clever work by Jac Mlynarczyk.
However, Llanystumdwy responded swiftly, Jones adding a fourth before substitute Morgan Edwards rounded off the scoring deep into stoppage time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.