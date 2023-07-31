CAERNARFON Town are searching for sponsors for their Oval ground ahead of the new JD Cymru Premier season.
They posted on their socials: “Most clubs have ground sponsors but despite our best efforts we can’t get a sponsor for the Oval. We’re a community club who do our best to run the club in the correct way, and have the best supporters in the country.
“We’re not sure why we have been unable to get a ground sponsor but if any business fancies having a chat about it please get in contact with the chairman, Paul Evans on 07786 046897, Barry Evans on 07795 365682 or Jim Edwards on 07496 370175.”
They went on: “We are the only club in the vicinity that plays in the Cymru Premier League and enjoy weekly national television coverage. Please consider partnering up with us as our official ground sponsor, we think you’ll be surprised at how affordable it is.”