CYMRU U19s forward Casi Gregson has taken the next step in her career after signing for WSL 2 side Newcastle United, following her departure from Gwalia United at the end of December.
Gregson leaves Gwalia after 37 appearances and eight goals across two seasons, and the Ceredigion‑born striker now heads to the North‑East to link up with former Gwalia coach James Thomas, who became Newcastle United Women’s Academy Manager in November. She is expected to begin her Magpies journey with the club’s PGA squad.
Her footballing roots trace back to Lampeter Town AFC, before progressing through the FAW Girls Academy South. International recognition soon followed: a Cymru U17s call‑up in 2022 and elevation to the U19s in 2025, where she has already earned four caps under Nia Davies.
Posting on X, Gregson said of the move: “Truly grateful for this opportunity, excited for this new chapter.”
Truly grateful for this opportunity, excited for this new chapter 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/0PjY6TvGlS— Casi Gregson (@casi_gregson) February 17, 2026
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.