Ammanford 2 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
Aber Town’s great run of wins came to an end at Recreation Ground Ammanford last night, as Ammanford AFC reclaimed third place with a 2–1 victory.
Daniel John opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute, but Town equalised in first-half injury time through Johnny Evans’ header.
own started the second half well, but the game swung on a 67th-minute penalty decision, and Matthew Delaney dispatched the kick to earn the home win.
The Black and Greens came into the game on a strong run, but on a boggy pitch the home side started brightly, with Delaney firing wide early on. Piers Juliff sent in a decent effort from the left for Luke Martin to gather, then Ben Davies had to clear Gavin Jones’ effort off the line before John nodded home from Owain Davies’ corner.
Zac Hartley sent in a decent ball for Aber, caught by Martin, and Juliff saw another attempt blocked, while at the other end debut-making La’trell Jones in Aber’s goal got down well to deny Dan John a second. Gavin Jones then saw an attempt deflected over for Ammanford, but as the half drew to a close the visitors improved.
Zach McKenzie touched just wide from Dylan Downs’ corner, and down the other end Jones saved from Delaney before Juliff sent a free-kick over the bar. Then, in injury time, livewire Zac Hartley found space down the left, surged past his marker and sent in a superb cross which onrushing Johnny Evans nodded home, sparking huge celebrations in front of the numerous visiting supporters and bringing the game level at half-time.
The visitors started the second half really well and were inches away from a crucial second. Desean Martin picked out Evans, who volleyed just over the bar, Hartley had a low shot saved, Josh Ferreira volleyed over, and Evans fed Hartley who once again tested Martin in goal. The home side survived the onslaught and Dan John again tested La’trell Jones, before a penalty was awarded for a late challenge in the box. Delaney scored high into the roof of the net for a vital second.
Juliff again saw a long-range attempt saved, then Hartley crossed and when Evans’ header flicked inches wide, it began to look like it wasn’t going to be the men in Green’s night. La’trell Jones pulled off a huge save from Adam John to prevent a third for Ammanford, and Wyn Thomas’ men held out for what was probably a deserved win on the night.
This result is a setback for Town, but not a fatal one, and Craig Williams’ men will be keen to put things right on Sunday afternoon, as Caerau Ely AFC travel up to Park Avenue Stadium for a St David’s Day Cymru South clash, with a 2.30pm kick-off. There’s only one place to be!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.