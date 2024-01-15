It was the perfect start for the visitors but they then seemed to revert to a playing style that is alien to them this season, as they sat deep and invited pressure from the hosts. To their credit, Met dominated possession for large spells of the first half, although they lacked any penetration up front and their only attempt at goal was a long range effort by Eliot Evans, whilst a Sam Jones delivery low across the Caernarfon six yard box was wasted as his team mates were nowhere near the ball.