Caernarfon travelled to the capital on Saturday for their final fixture of the first Phase and they knew that a victory would guarantee them a place in the Conference League where they will be just two wins away from European football at the end of the season.
Cardiff Met 2 Caernarfon Town 2, JD Cymru Premier
Even a draw could have been good enough depending on other results and, with just Dion Donohue out due to suspension and manager Richard Davies having added Morgan Owen and Gwion Dafydd to his squad recently, the Cofis were in confident mood.
With a new manager, new players and a poor pre-season, Caernarfon had been written off at the start of the campaign and many football experts had proclaimed them as favourites for relegation.
Despite the doubters, their destiny was in their own hands on Saturday and they started well, as Adam Davies put the Cofis ahead after just eight minutes. Darren Thomas was the instigator of the move that led to the goal as he ran into the hosts’ box before finding Sion Bradley, whose side footed shot was saved by Alex Lang, who could not hold onto the ball and Davies was first on the scene to put the ball in from a yard out.
It was the perfect start for the visitors but they then seemed to revert to a playing style that is alien to them this season, as they sat deep and invited pressure from the hosts. To their credit, Met dominated possession for large spells of the first half, although they lacked any penetration up front and their only attempt at goal was a long range effort by Eliot Evans, whilst a Sam Jones delivery low across the Caernarfon six yard box was wasted as his team mates were nowhere near the ball.
The second half followed in the same vein as the first had finished, with the hosts bossing the ball and Caernarfon seemingly intent on keeping a solid shape, without really enjoying much time in possession.
Emlyn Lewis forced Town keeper Lewis Webb into a superb save nine minutes after the restart, after the big defender had got his head to a cross, whilst for Caernarfon Marc Williams could not find the target with a first time effort from the edge of the penalty area. Louis Lloyd was also frustrated not to do better with an effort on the hour mark that was directed straight into the hands of Lang.
The hosts were back on level terms in the 68th minute when Lewis got on the end of a Thomas Price free kick into the area and diverted the ball past Webb from close range.
Things got decidedly worse for the Cofis four minutes later when a low cross into the area found Eliot Evans and he controlled the ball before placing it wide of the diving Webb to put the Archers ahead.
The double setback forced a change in Caernarfon’s mindset and they started to get on the ball much more, finally getting the parity of possession that more suits their players. Bradley and Lloyd began looking dangerous on the flanks and Gwion Dafydd was introduced to give Caernarfon a bit more threat up front.
Indeed, it was a cross from Dafydd five minutes from time that caused panic in the home penalty area which led to an equaliser for Caernarfon.
The ball was floated towards the six yard area where Davies got his head on it, the ball fell to Bradley, was saw his effort strike the post and Daniel Gosset was first to respond and he struck the ball in from all of two yards.
The Cofis went looking for the win and two minutes later Bradley was unfortunate to see his effort strike the bar after he had turned his marker in the box.
The match ended at two goals apiece and, with Haverfordwest having lost at home the point was enough to clinch Caernarfon a top six berth for the second phase of the season.
Due to the way the Cymru Premier League works, no matter what happens in the second phase of the season the relegation favourites are just two matches away from a first ever European trip and what a special occasion that would be for the Cofi Army.
• Report: CTFC