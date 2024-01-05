PORTHMADOg announced last week that Haydn Jones had been appointed assistant to new manager Steve Williams.
After a lengthy period undertaking numerous roles with Caernarfon Town the Oval club have thanked him for his dedication and
They posted on their socials: “Everyone at Caernarfon Town Football Club wishes to thank Haydn Jones for his excellent work at the club in his roles at our Academy over the past nine years. Haydn, who was our first head of Academy and has most recently been coach of our under 1’s side, has recently left the club to take up the role of assistant manager with Porthmadog Football Club.
Club chairman Paul Evans said: “When the club was looking into the possibility of starting an Academy nine years ago, Haydn was someone we felt could help us in our goals.
“Not only did he hold the required coaching badges but we also felt that he was perfect in his footballing outlook.
“He had been involved in local junior football for a number of years and had a philosophy that matched ours, and it’s safe to say that he has been instrumental in establishing the building blocks that now sees us with one of the best Academies in Wales.
“We were extremely grateful that he decided to stay at the club after standing down as gead of the Academy and he has coached different age groups for us in recent years.
“The club and I thank Haydn for all he has done for us and we wish him the very best of luck in his new role at Porthmadog.”
On his appointment last week, Williams said: “He (Haydn) will play a key role within the club moving forward to help promote youth development and create a clear pathway for the best local talent to thrive and progress through our reserve and first team.”