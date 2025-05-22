MADOC Yacht Club Rowing ladies claimed victory as Porthmadog hosted a successful Celtic Longboat race.
138 rowers descended upon the town on Saturday, 17 May to compete in the Welsh Sea Rowing Northern League Race.
Ten clubs from across North Wales and one club, Rex, from Chester entered the competition with four rowing categories, women, men’s, mixed and novices.
The sun was beaming across the Glaslyn Estuary with a fresh warm breeze, picking up a few gentle waves, perfect conditions for both rowers and yachts, a group of whom ventured off towards open sea.
The league race is a timed event, with boats rowing out of the harbour at 30 second intervals, through the ‘trots’ passing Cei Ballast and Borth y Gest to turn at the mouth of the estuary just before open water.
The first to race were the ladies with a fleet of 13 boats, with categories for seniors, veterans and super veterans.
MYC Ladies in ‘Fleetwing’ completed the course in 36 minutes eight seconds, winning first place in the Supervets category
In crew were Max Jenkins (cox) Tina Skinner, Wendy Grainge, Ruth Taylor and Lisa Steele and MYCs second boat ‘Madog’ came third in their class of seniors in a time of 38 minutes two seconds. In crew were Pippa Owen (cox) Clares Oates, Sarah Thomas, Ash Wiseman and Rachel Carlyle in her first race.
First overall in this race were Aberdyfi Seniors in a time of 34 minutes five seconds.
Racing next were the men’s teams, with a fleet of 13 boats again, categories the same as the ladies, with MYC Vets in ‘Madog’ completing the course in 33 minutes 37 seconds. In crew were Tina Skinner (cox) Bob Chamberlain, Mike James, Matt Hill and Simon Oakley who was also in his first race, finishing third in their category.
Crewing ‘Fleetwing’ for MYC were Max Jenkins (cox) Jerry Gilbertson, Ian Williamson, Richard Gloster and Neil Wallace, completing the course in 35 minutes 10 seconds.
First overall in the Men’s race were Beaumaris Veterans in a time of 31 minutes 18 seconds.
Finally a huge fleet of 20 boats set off in the Mixed crew category, again Beaumaris took first place overall in a Veterans crew, in a boat called ‘Menai’ in a time of 35 minutes 55 seconds.
‘Fleetwing’ for MYC Supervets came seventh overall and second in their category in a time of 37 minutes 30 seconds with Max Jenkins (Ccox) Ian Williamson, Jerry Gilbertson, Ruth Taylor and Lisa Steele in crew.
Second MYC boat home was ‘Madog’ in 39 minutes 10 seconds with Neil Wallace (cox) Janet Parker, Gay Harvey, Richard Gloster and Matt Hill in crew.
MYC boat ‘Glaslyn’ completed the course in 40 minutes 35 seconds with Wendy Grainge (cox) Pippa Owen, Nic Morgan, Bob Chamberlain and Mike James.
Afterwards everyone gathered in the garden of Madoc Yacht Club for well deserved refreshments and prize giving.
With the sun shining, there was an atmosphere of camaraderie and a great sense of achievement for all of the rowers.
Organisers thanked to Madoc Yacht Club, the sponsors and everyone who volunteered their time and resources to make the league race such an enjoyable and successful day.
If you are interested in getting involved in please make contact with MYC Porthmadog on [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk