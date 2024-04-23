PORTHMADOG handed out their season's awards post match on Friday.
Even in a disappointing season that saw the Traeth team relegated back down to tier three, there were performances to admire.
Caio Evans won Tlws Evie ac Eluned Morgan, for the supporters’ player of the season and he was also the choice of the manager.
Given his consistent, exciting all-action performances in midfield, few if any will disagree.
Danny Brookwell received Tlws Teulu Morgan for being the club’s top scorer and Tlws Morgan a Llewelyn Ellis as the players’ player of the season.
Brookwell brought excitement to the Traeth and his burst of scoring in February and March came close to saving the club from relegation.
The Teledu Port-sponsored awards were supported once again by the Morgan family and Morgan Ellis is pictured making the presentation representing the family.
Caio Evans also picked up the Club Player of the Month for March.
He received the plaque and bottles of beer from Purple Moose Brewery Shop, Porthmadog following the last game of the season.