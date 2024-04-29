MACHYNLLETH have announced with regret that player manager Callum Page (CJ) has advised the committee and players that he will be standing down as manager and coach at the end of what has been a promising and competitive season.
Mach are currently second in the Central Wales South league table after pushing likely champions Penparcau all the way.
Stepping in with still eight games left last season, the team started bagging back to back wins, with a developing young side, with that same form continuing throughout this season, winning 10 games, drawing two and one loss since October.
The club posted: “The committee regret but understand his decision and are very thankful that he played a part in taking the club forward and all his hard work, especially his focus on ensuring more young athletes transition over to the adult game.
“We are however pleased thatCallum will remain with the club next season.
“It’s not over yet, the team’s spirits are high and are committed to seeing the season out with CJ as manager.
“We have some exciting announcements about improvements we are making to the pitch and facilities and will be looking for a new manager at the end of the season.”
Fans were quick to comment on his efforts for the club.
Jamie Farmery said: “Done a seriously good job the past 18 months, so much commitment behind closed doors which most don't see! Well done CJ.”
And Anthony Jones added: “You should be very proud of what you have done for the club, and hopefully you will stay with us, Well done.”
Machynlleth were beaten 4-1 against visitors Tregaron Turfs in group A of the E R Jenkins League Cup on Saturday.
Mach took an early lead through Jac Petrie and were doing all the running but mistakes at the back gifted Joshua Taylor a couple of goals to put Turfs ahead late in the half.
And there was still time for Taylor to notch his hat-trick with a fine header in a whirlwind finish to the opening 45 minutes.
Aled Osian Morgan made sure that the points were in the bag with a fourth for the visitors on 75 minutes.