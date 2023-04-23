ABERYSTWYTH Town’s Cameron Allen is looking forward to pulling on the Wales shirt again after a torrid time with injuries.
The young Seasider has missed all of Wales Schoolboys Under 18s Centenary Shield games but has been selected for the vital, winner-takes-all game against England at Hednesford Town FC this Friday.
The 17-year-old Ysgol Penglais pupil said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected for the squad to face England.
“After being injured for a total of five months this season has definitely been the hardest of my career so far.
“I have been out for the last eight weeks with a torn ligament and missed out on representing my country in the Centenary Shield.
“After completing two full training sessions last week I am so pleased to be fit and be selected for the squad for the game against England next week, winner takes the shield!
“I will be able to finish such a hard season on a high and hopefully do Wales proud.”