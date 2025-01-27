TALENTED young striker Cameron Allen has made the move from Penrhyncoch to fellow JD Cymru North outfit Guilsfied.
The 19-year-old, who made his debut in the 2-1 win against Bangor 1876 on Saturday, has linked up with his father Gavin who was appointed Guils manager back in November.
Allen, who started out with Aberystwyth Youth before progressing to the development team and the senior side, signed for Penrhyncoch in February 2024 after a brief spell with JD Cymru south outfit Carmarthen and made quite an impression with the Roosters who posted: “Thank you for your efforts during your time at the club Cams and good luck at Guilsfield.”
Allen, who was part of the Welsh Schools Under 18s squad who made history by retaining the Centenary Shield, said: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Penrhyncoch FC for the last 12 months; from the management, board, players and supporters I have really enjoyed my time there.
“I was glad to be a part of the club’s promotion to the Cymru North, and to have contributed to many goals and positive team performances.”
He added :”There’s been a lot to consider this month, with some interest from other tier one and tier two clubs.
“However I feel that this is the right move for me at this time of my life.
“As a player, I’ve always set high expectations of myself and had a desire to play at the highest standard that I can.
“This move will help me on that path as I look to grow my experience in the game, and to develop personally as a player.
“Guilsfield are an ambitious club who have a lot of experienced players, and as a team I am excited to see what we can achieve together for the rest of this season.”