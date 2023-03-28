Captain Kelly Thomas finally got the goal she had been waiting for as Aberystwyth Town Women picked up a solid 2-0 win away at Barry Town United in the Genero Adran Premier Plate.
Tania Wylde had opened the scoring on 15 minutes from the penalty spot - and skipper Thomas got on the scoresheet for the first time this season three minutes into the second half, sending home a Shauna Chambers cross left-footed at the back post.
It was her first goal in the league since October 2020, in a losing effort to Cascade.
The afternoon was marred only by an ankle injury to goalkeeper Elen Valentine midway through the second half - and with no keeper on the bench, forward Amy Jenkins took the gloves for the remaining 20 minutes.
The Seasiders are at Park Avenue next Sunday (2 April) for their final home match of the season - against Abergavenny (kick-off 2pm). All are very welcome to cheer the girls on and congratulate them on a solid season, with runs to the semi-finals of both national domestic cup competitions.