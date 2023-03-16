Third time lucky for the girls with an 11-1 win in the Central Wales Cup semi-final but STILL no goal for captain Kel. The dry spell continues…
Sunday was a great day of friends and football as both of the women’s teams played in their respective Central Wales Cup semi-finals.
The first team kicked off our third semi-final of the season against Aberystwyth University at 12.30, while the development team played at 3pm on Park Avenue. We saw ourselves through to the final with a dominant display and plenty of goals at Aberystwyth University, winning 11-1.
Hats off to the university girls who, despite the scoreline, never gave up and kept going in good spirits right to the very end earning themselves a consolation goal on the hour mark. After confirming our place in the final, we headed down to support the development side against last year's runners-up, Llanfair United.
It was a close and exciting game, with our development lot fighting until the last minute.
Unfortunately, despite plenty of chances, they just couldn’t hit the back of the net and find themselves knocked out after a first-half goal from Llanfair.
The girls put in a performance to be proud of but the dreams of an Aber vs Aber final are now over. Special shout-out to captain fantastic Steph Land who made a four-hour journey to be there!
A huge thank you to Bar 46 for hosting both firsts and development team after the games for food. We really appreciate the support we get from companies and individuals across the area - it makes a huge difference and means a lot. It was brilliant to get everyone together for a bit of a social and reflect on a wonderful day of women’s football in our little old Aberystwyth.
