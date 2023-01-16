Captain Kel's Corner: by Aberystwyth Town Women captain, Kelly Thomas
We played Wrexham at home in the Genero Adran Trophy quarter-final in our first game of 2023. After beating them 3-1 away in the FAW Women's Cup quarter-final, we knew they’d be coming down wanting revenge and discussed in training how it wasn’t going to be easy.
Little did we know how hard that day was really going to be…
After we were struck on Saturday morning with the heartbreaking news of the passing of Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins, we weren’t sure if the game should go ahead. Bones was our former manager, friend to all at the club, an all-around legend, and of course dad of our very own Amy Jenkins.
With Wrexham being the team he supported, and knowing Bones would tell us to pull our socks up and get the job done, we decided to do just that and preparations began to ensure that the game went ahead in his honour.
Black armbands were worn by all players and staff, we observed a minute’s applause before the game, and charity buckets circulated with all donations going towards the district nurses and palliative care unit who have supported the family through this time.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the opening goal came from none other than the phenomenal Amy. It was written in the stars. We left the pitch with a 2-0 win and saw ourselves through to our second semi-final of the season. There was an incredible turnout and we raised over £1000 for the charity. It’s what he would have wanted and he’d have been so proud of everyone involved.
I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who came down to Park Avenue on Sunday, everyone who has donated, and everyone who has sent messages of support to the club. Sunday was about more than football.
All the money donated at the game is for Hywel Dda Health Charities to thank the team who cared for Bones.
To donate click here and note that you would like your donation to be used to support the district nurses and Ystwyth Surgery equipment fund.