Aber Town Women captain Kelly Thomas dedicates her latest column to everyone who has supported the team through the good times and more recently the tough
It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster on the pitch this season, but off the pitch, everything has been on the up and up. This season, we have been working with the community and it’s been lovely to welcome groups to our games as mascots.
They have enjoyed a great day with friends and families and have been excited to step out onto Park Avenue holding our hands. As captain, I would like to give a huge thanks to the Aberystwyth Rainbows, Brownies from Aberystwyth, Llanilar and Penrhyncoch, and the girls from our camps for their support, to their leaders for working with us to organise, and their families for bringing them down on matchday.
It’s been a positive experience for all and we hope that we have inspired some players for the future. We look forward to hosting the Rhydypennau Brownies at our game against Barry on 5 March. We hope to get back on track after a disappointing start to phase 2 losing 2-1 to Pontypridd, and your support will help us greatly!
We are also proud that our fun football camps, along with our girls’ development centre, remain a huge success. Each session is run by our own coaches and players and it has been rewarding to give back to the community and hearing the great feedback. As a club, we understand the importance of developing our own talent and ensuring there is a pathway from fun participation to playing at the top level.
It has been exciting to see our youngsters making their debuts for our seniors – in February alone we saw 15-year-olds Modlen Gwynne and Ella Thomas don the green and black for the first time, with 16-year-old Carys Pugh-Jones making her first full start and 17-year-old Elan Jones in her third senior appearance. Well done, girls – reward for all your hard work and dedication and we look forward to seeing how you shine in the future.
So this week’s column is dedicated to everyone who has supported us through the good times and more recently the tough. We hope to see you all at 2pm on Sunday at Park Avenue to get behind the girls!