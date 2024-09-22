CAPTAIN Fantastic Nathan Peate headed home from a corner to rescue a point for Bala Town after a close encounter against Newtown at Maes Tegid on Friday evening which ended 2-2.
Bala boss Colin Caton was relatively happy with the outcome after seeing his team battle back from two nil down at half time.
He said: “We always have character and desire here. Not many people want to come here and fight with us.
“We’ve pinned them back in the second half and we’ve got our just reward.
He added: “The game was stop start, can’t say why but the game wasn’t great today.
“Things should have been dealt with quicker and it would have been a better game for everyone. It would have been more flowing.
“But it wasn’t allowed to be with a lot of decisions which were frustrating players and frustrating managers from both sides. It wasn’t great.”
The Lakesiders started brightly and nearly took the lead on seven minutes when a superb 25-yard half volley from Nathan Burke forced Newtown keeper Alex Swindell into a fine save to tip the ball over the bar.
But the Robins took the lead moments later when Zeli Ismael worked some space down the right to send a deep cross to Aaron Williams who was given too much time to get his shot away past home keeper Joel Torrance.
Bala squandered a golden opportunity to level matters on the quarter hour when Osebi Abadaki beat the offside trap to go through on goal, but he dragged his shot wide of the goal.
And the hosts paid the price again four minutes later when Jason Oswell’s back post diving header doubled Newtown’s tally after more good work by Ismael.
Oswell went close again with another header before the ref brought the game to a halt due to some crowd issues.
That brought about seven minute of added on time during which Bala nearly drew level.
Aeron Edwards reduced the deficit in the second minute of stoppage time with a close range finish following a goalmouth scramble and it could have been 2-2 if substitute Christian Norton had produced a better finish after bearing down on goal.
The hosts went close again just before the hour when Joe Malkin headed against the bar after latching on to Osebi Abadaki’s dangerous cross.
Bala continued to press and were finally rewarded in the 80th minute when substitute Dan Malone’s corner from the right was met by Peate with a towering header.
Peate said: “I was due a goal to be fair. It was a tough night. I feared for the worst going two nil down in the first half but the team showed a lot of character and luckily we got a draw.”