Another great result for the girls in the fortress that is Park Avenue.
We faced a side that we played four times last season and lost each time. The 2-0 win against a resilient Pontypridd United speaks volumes about how far we’ve come as a squad.
Every players worked harder than their opposite number and that ultimately led to us taking the victory.
We pride ourselves in working hard for each other, this has been the catalyst for such a great start to the season.
Two fantastic well-worked goals were calmly slotted in by Niamh and Lleucu.
Becs, Libby and Imi won every battle they were involved in. Ffi and Lucie kept their tricky wingers at bay. Cheeks and Lily worked extremely hard in central midfield with great energy. And Margot's fantastic organisation meant we’ve kept a third clean sheet in a row. I know a certain man close to my heart would be extremely proud of that one.
However, this result is so much more than the first eleven.
Gwen the Tarw was out in full force, making a massive impact on the game when she came on.
Modlen and Tania: every decision they made when they come on was spot on.
A result like this comes from every single person involved: Kel Tom the motivator, Shauna the most positive person I’ve ever met and Sophie - in the first-team squad for the first time - staying ready if she was needed between the sticks.
And we are also benefiting from the wholehearted support of our community.
On Sunday we welcomed LEB Construction as our matchday sponsors, along with girls from our holiday football camps as our mascots. (Our next one is on Wednesday, 1 November - and our fun football for little ones, led by our very own Niamh, starts on Monday, 9 October!)
We couldn't do any of this without that backing - and I'd personally like to thank my own sponsor, video production company Like An Egg.
So we are second in the table after three games played which sends a message to the rest of the league. I cannot be prouder of the girls once again.
We move onto another tough test of Cardiff Met away, but our confidence continues to grow and we know we can get a positive result.
And get Sunday, 22 October and Sunday, 29 October in your diary now - two home games in a row, first against Wrexham and then against Swansea City - we'll need your support!)