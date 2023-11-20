BOW Street Reserves are through to the next round after a cracking Emrys Morgan Cup tie against Abermule at Cae Piod on Saturday.
Both teams battled well in difficult conditions but both sides were guilty of fluffing their lines in front of goal.
The decisive moment came early on when Dafydd Carruthers beat visiting keeper Rhys Jones in what turned out to be the winning goal.
Lampeter Town threw away a three-goal lead as Builth Wells Reserves battled back to win the tie in a penalty shoot-out.
Scott Davies, Daniel Burcea and Llyr Jones put the visitors firmly in charge inside 22 minutes but the Bulls charged back to make it 3-2 through David Thomas and Blake Evans before the break.
The game could have gone either way after the turnaround but Thomas kept his calm to convert a 74th minute penalty to take it to a shoot-out
•A Karl Seliaerts strike in stoppage time ensured Llanfair United’s into the last eight of the CWFA Senior Cup.
Hosts Four Crosses had taken the lead through Ben Simms on 55 minutes but Archie Burton’s own goal with a quarter of an hour to go gave Llanfair the momentum to go on to win.