There are no easy games in this league, that’s for sure, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog 2 Denbigh Town 1, JD Cymru North
On a rainy afternoon at Y Traeth, Port edged yet another nail-biter as they just about beat a very good Denbigh Town outfit.
It was close but the victory was deserved on the balance of play and chances created.
The game was also noteworthy for being a very encouraging first team debut for young goalkeeper Alex Ward-Jones.
In attacking terms, Port largely dominated the first half and as early as the second minute, Shaun Cavanagh latched on to a mis-placed pass but his worthy long-range effort was blocked.
Cai Jones then came even closer when his firm effort was saved by keeper Aaron Jones’ legs at the expense of a corner from which Cavanagh again tested the keeper.
Then, on 15 minutes, the industrious Danny Brookwell hit the ball too hard over the keeper when the gentlest of lobs would have sufficed to open the scoring.
But the same player brought out the best in Aaron Jones as the keeper kept out his left foot thunderbolt.
Denbigh launched their first dangerous attack on 34 minutes when a mix-up between Caio Hughes and Ward-Jones almost gifted the visitors with an unexpected equalizer.
However, shortly after, Cavanagh at last opened Port’s account with a screamer from inside the box into the roof of the net after good work by Telor Williams down the left wing.
Frustratingly, as has often happened this season, the lead lasted barely a minute.
Some rather weak tackling on the edge of Port’s box enabled Matthew Worrall to evade a couple of defenders before expertly placing the ball well wide of the diving Ward-Jones to level the score at 1-1 and thus it remained at the end of the first period.
It was Denbigh who started the brighter during the opening minutes of the second half as it needed a last-ditch block by Williams to prevent the dangerous Joshua Lock from putting Denbigh in front.
Brookwell then twice came close for Port, the first time when he burst into the box after an excellent run down the right wing and secondly when he was clean through and the keeper bravely dived at his feet to block a goal-bound shot.
Around the hour mark, it was end-to-end fare but it was at this time that Cavanagh scored the goal which proved to be the winner.
The striker received a good pass by Nathan Williams and, at the end of an audacious weaving run into the box, he tapped the ball past Aaron Jones to the delight of the Quarry End faithful. 2-1 to Port.
There were many anxious moments to come for both sets of supporters.
It was a hearts-in-mouth moment for Port fans when Matthew Worrall missed the target with a seemingly free header to audible gasps from the Denbigh followers.
Then, at the stroke of injury time, Denbigh’s Ryan Kershaw was shown a straight red card for an alleged stamp on Telor Williams.
Then, on 92 minutes, Morgan Owen sidefooted wide of the mark with the goal at his mercy after further good work by Cavanagh.
Finally, after 96 minutes, the final whistle was blown and Port had grabbed a very welcome three points.
This took them up to 10th place just behind Caersws who have a better goal difference.
Next Saturday, they travel to Mold Alexandra for another league tussle (2.30 pm).