THERE were plenty of goals to enjoy in the third round of the Central Wales League Challenge Cup on Saturday with Ffostrasol leading the way with an 8-0 win at Presteigne St Andrews.
The visitors produced a professional performance inspired by Callum Shirt’s first half hat-trick with Dafydd Phillips also getting on the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes.
They continued to press after the break with Shirt taking his tally to five for the afternoon with another two goals and Andrii Solyliak and Iolo Thomas also finding the back of the net.
Lee Crumpler’s goal early in the second half was all that separated Bow Street Reserves and hosts Bishops Castle Town after a close tie but it was one-way traffic at Berriew who saw off Caersws Development 7-0.
Tomos Jones led the way with a four-goal haul with Jacob Meredith, Norton Collins and Sion Wilde also scoring.
Tywyn Bryncrug were beaten 4-2 by visitors Welshpool Town.
It was a tough afternoon for the hosts who fell behind to a max Matthews strike on 23 minutes.
They were forced into a substitution on the half hour when Leroy Mbeva came off the bench to replace the injured Aaron Rodgers and the substitute was unfortunate to turn the ball into the back of his own net to give the visitors a two-goal cushion at the break.
Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Richard Litchfield added a third for Welshpool early in the second half with Luke Thomas making it 4-0 on 69 minutes.
Substitute Jacob Payne pulled one back on 72 minutes before both sides were reduced to 10 men, Ethan Rodgers for the hosts and Samuel Cadwallader both handed second cautions.
Credit to Tywyn, they kept plugging away and were rewarded with a Mark Edmondson goal with 12 minutes remaining but it was too little too late.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant won a penalty shoot-out at Carno after a close encounter with William Roberts Morris giving the visitors an early lead and Joshua Hartrick equalising on the hour.
Goals by Jake O’Donnell, Ross Harris and Ben Roberts sealed Forden United’s 3-0 win against visitors Tregaron Turfs whilst Penparcau won 5-1 against Rhayader Town who took an early lead through Cameron Mills.
The Min-y-Ddol hosts fired back with four goals by Gytis Pivnickas and Michael Gornall.
Trewern United won 3-1 at Waterloo Rovers on Friday evening after Callum Pain set them on their way with the opener on the quarter hour mark.
Thomas Ellis levelled matter for Rovers before the break but Andrew Gwilt and Warren Roberts swung the tie Trewern’s way in the second half.