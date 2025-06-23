THREE promising young players from Dysynni Hockey Club recently represented North Wales at the prestigious UK Lions U13 Boys Regional Hockey Championship 2025 in Nottingham.
Ben Rosamilia, Euan Bird, and Rowan Worthington showcased their talent over the three-day tournament, held from June 20-22.
Their selection for the North Wales Boys Under 13s squad came after rigorous trials in March, followed by 10 intensive weekends of training and matches.
The boys worked hard, gelling together as a team as time went by, perfecting their set pieces and completing a fitness programme to build up their stamina and strength.
This dedicated preparation, led by Dysynni club member Dafydd Jones with support from Marko and Kirsty, and managed by Lee Worthington, paid off in their performance on the national stage.
While the North Wales team displayed superb hockey throughout the championship, they faced tough competition and, despite their best efforts, finished at the bottom of the table without a win.
Their spirit, however, remained unbroken.
They battled tirelessly in every game, demonstrating remarkable resilience and determination.
The tournament kicked off on Friday with a challenging match against last year's champions, the Mercian Marauders, who secured a 9-1 victory.
A closer contest followed against Solent, ending in a 3-0 defeat.
Saturday saw two 2-0 losses, and later in the day, a 7-0 defeat to Tensworth.
On Sunday, North Wales fell 5-2 to Channel Isles and 2-1 to East Outlaws.
Despite the results, this experience will undoubtedly be invaluable for the young Dysynni players.
Competing against top teams from across the UK provided an incredible opportunity for growth and development.
Demonstrating excellent sportsmanship, the North Wales squad even cheered on their South Wales counterparts, who ultimately topped the table.
This national exposure will surely fuel their passion and future in the sport.
