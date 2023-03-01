PENPARCAU kept their Central Wales League South title hopes alive with a 3-1 against visitors Knighton Town.
Arky, who have four games in hand on leaders Radnor Valley, flew out of the blocks with Anthony Evans and Harley Lawton giving them a commanding 2-0 lead inside the quarter hour mark.
Matthew Davies extended their advantage on 67 minutes before Kieran Dovey pulled one back five minutes later for Town, who finished the game with 10 men.
Aberystwyth University beat Aberaeron 5-2 after taking a commanding 4-1 lead to the break with goals by William Ludlow, Joshua Evans, Alex Dutton-Johnson and Samuel Bithell. Keelan Noble scored the only goal of the half for Aeron, who reduced the arrears further after the break through a Christopher Alldritt spot kick.
Presteigne St Andrews and Penybont United were held to a 1-1 draw, both of the goals coming in the opening 15 minutes.
Jamie Blythe put the hosts ahead after six minutes before Alphie Stonefield levelled for Penybont.
• Tregaron Turfs are out of the Central Wales League Challenge Cup, beaten 2-1 at Forden United.
Jake O’Donnell gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half time and Turfs were dealt another blow early in the second half when Rhodri Jones was red carded.
Ryan Jenkins punished the 10 men with a second goal on 65 minutes before Josh Taylor reduced the arrears in the closing moments.
Quarter final results: Barmouth & Dyffryn 5 Trewern United 1; Bishops Castle 1 Llansantffraid 4; Tywyn Bryncrug 1 Radnor Valley 2