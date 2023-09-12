PENPARCAU maintained their healthy early lead at the top of the Central Wales South table with a 3-1 win against visitors Machynlleth.
Anthony Evans gave Arky the initiative with a breakthrough goal after just four minutes at Min-y-Ddol.
Andrew Gittins doubled their advantage with a well-struck penalty on 41 minutes but the Maglonians struck back through player manager Callum Page on the stroke of half time, also from the penalty spot.
The second half was an end-to end affair but the hosts finally made sure of the points when Gittins bagged his brace in the eighth minute of added on time at the end.
Llanilar’s solid start to the season continued with a 2-1 home win against Rhayader.
A brace by Guto Roberts put Llan in the driving seat inside 24 minutes but Darren Murphy reduced the deficit on the half hour.
Defences were on top in the second half with Llan going on to make it three wins in four outings.
Jamie Blythe scored twice for Presteigne St Andrew as they won 3-0 at Aberaeron whilst Tregaron Turfs ran out 3-1 winners against Knighton thanks to Ryan Davies (2) and Josh Davies, Jack Dvies replying for the visitors.