ABERYSTWYTH Town FC’s Park Avenue played host to three fantastic finals to mark the end of this years’ Aberystwyth Junior League season.
All teams played with commitment, great temperament and considerable skill demonstrating the huge potential coming through grassroots football in the area.
In the U13s final there was a great tussle between Bow Street Magpies and Aberystwyth Town, who were entering sides for the first time this season.
With both teams playing well, there wasn’t much between the teams on the day.
A 10th minute first half Magpies strike was the difference as Bow Street ran out 1-0 winners.
In the U15s final the intensity of play was apparent from the kick off as Penrhyncoch Dynamos and Ystwyth Bears set out to gain the upper hand in early exchanges.
Despite chances at either end the scoreline remained 0-0 at half time.
A Bears B goal 10 minutes into the second half raised the tempo and despite late pressures from Penrhyn, it was enough to win 1-0.
In the U16s final Aberystwyth Town and Ystwyth Dragons provided a fitting finale to the day and season.
Both teams looked to pass the ball, retain possession and play good football.
With that came both caution and chances.
Aber struck first but Dragons levelled just before half time.
As the minutes passed in the second half, the game looked to be heading to extra time and penalties until a late Aber goal secured it for them, winning 2-1.
All three games were a joy to watch providing a fitting end to the Junior League Season, with players showing quality and excellent attitude throughout.
The Junior League was fortunate to have Aber Stars player Logan Price to assist with the medals and trophies.
At the presentations, it was clearly Bow Street Magpies year in the U13s as they also won the league with Ystwyth Leopards runners up, Bro Dysynni were third and Aberystwyth Town fourth.
In the U15s league, Ystwyth Bears B also claimed the league and cup double, Penrhyn Dynamos were second on goal difference, Machynlleth Hurricanes were third and Bro Dysynni fourth.
In the U16s Leagues Ystwyth Dragons won the league, Aberystwyth Town were second and Teirw Talybont were third.
Lloyd Thomas (Bow Street Magpies) was named Player of the Match for the U13 Final. Hannah Phillips-Jones (Ystwyth Bears B) was named the Player of the Match in the U15 Final and Owen Hopkins the Player of the Match in the U16 Final.
In the U13 Player of the Season Awards — Owain Hughes (Tregaron) and Youssef Abdelkarim (Penparcau Panthers) were announced as joint Players of the Season.
In the U15s—Huw Jones (Penrhyn Dynamo) was named Player of the Season ahead of Patrick Searle (Machynlleth Hurricanes).
In the U16s, Josh Newton-Jones (Ystwyth Dragons) was named Player of the Season ahead of Owen Hopkins (Aberystwyth Town), Josh Lane (Aberystwyth Town), Mina Megllay (Teirw Talybont), Henry Meredith (Teirw Talybont) and Finaly Marshall (Ystwyth Dragons).
The Finals concluded the 2024 2025 Junior League season.
Organiser thanked James Hughes-Pickering and Mario Scibberras for refereeing and to all involved and those who have given up their time during the season to make it all happen.
It’s now time for players, coaches, and parents to have a rest ahead of the new season.
