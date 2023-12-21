BARMOUTH & Dyffryn, who have shown considerable amount of improvement of late, were handed a heavy defeat as they hosted high flyers Forden United on Saturday.
The visitors took control from the first whistle, aided by Ryan Jones’ early sin binning on six minutes.
Jake O’Donnell made the breakthrough for Forden with a 23rd minute penalty following a lengthy period of pressure.
The same player doubled their advantage six minutes later before Barmouth were dealt another blow when Jones, back on the field after his blue card sin bin was shown a red one five minutes before the break.
And to rub salt in in the Magpies’ wounds, the visitors scored twice before the interval, Steve Roberts with two goals in as many minutes.
Credit to the 10 men they kept Forden at bay in the second half, limiting their chances with some dogged defending.
The visitors, who are third in the table, did manage to add to their tally on 79 minutes, Kyle Goodwin with a well-struck penalty past Barmouth keeper Bradley Roberts.
Tywyn Bryncrug suffered an unexpected 3-1 defeat at lowly Bishops Castle who notched only their second win of the campaign.
Tywyn could have closed the gap to 12 points on leaders Kerry with four games in hand but struggled to get going against Castle.
The hosts took the lead through Mark Griffiths on 40 minutes and were firmly in the driving seat when George Ellis bagged a brace early in the second half.
Second best on the day, the visitors pulled one back through Nick Williams on 66 minutes but it proved too little too late.
Other results: Trewern United 6 Llanfyllin Town 1; Abermule 1 Carno 0.