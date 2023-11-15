BARMOUTH & Dyffryn failed to add to the points earned in the previous week’s 3-0 win against Abermule – their first of the MMP Central Wales North campaign – when they were beaten 2-1 at Berriew on Friday evening.
But the Magpies can take heart from another solid performance, only outdone by George Davies’ 82nd minute winner.
Barmouth had taken the lead through Andrew Papirnyk only for 16-year-old Dylan Tilsley to draw Berriew level on the half hour.
Goals by Alun Hughes (2) and Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan secured Meifod’s 3-1 win against visitors Llanfyllin Town who had taken the lead through William Davies on 21 minutes.