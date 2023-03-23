BARMOUTH & Dyffryn’s MMP Central Wales League North title aspirations were dealt a huge blow when they were beaten 3-1 against mid-table Montgomery Town at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
The Magpies needed a win to reclaim top spot after Kerry moved into the driving seat with a battling 4-3 win against third placed Llansantffraid Village the previous evening.
Montgomery nudged ahead on 20 minutes through Thomas Pope after good work by Alec Jones.
League top scorer Paul Lewis took his tally to 32 for the season with his usual goalscoring contribution to equalise early in the second half as normal service seemed to have been resumed but Robert Hartshorn put the visitors ahead again on 72 minutes.
And, to the dismay of the home support, Jack Williams secured the three points with a third six minutes later.
Barmouth now trail Kerry by a point having played two more games. They will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host mid table Carno before the big game on Saturday, 1 April when Kerry come to town.
Tywyn Bryncrug were big 9-0 winners against Llanfyllin Town.
Goals by Aled Jones (3), Jamie Pymm (2), Ethan Rodgers, Nick Williams, Ryan Dean and Ios Rodgers secured Tywyn’s 10th win of the season.
A Richard Davies hat-trick and a Luke Mumford strike helped Kerry to a 4-3 win against Llansantffraid Village who replied through Khyam Wyton, Liam Pickstock and Chris Aitken.
Joseph Evans struck late to give Berriew a comeback 2-1 win against Carno who had taken the lead courtesy of a Tyler McCarthy spot kick on 51 minutes. Marc Jones replied for the hosts before Evans sealed the win.
Wateloo Rovers saw off visitors Dyffryn Banw 3-0 helped by a James turner own goal and a second half double by Owain Richards.
Williams Morgan fired in Bishops Castle’s winner in the third minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win at Trewern United whilst Meifod won 2-1 at Abermule with goals by Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan and Alun Hughes after the hosts had taken an early lead through Zac Warren.