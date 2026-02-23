FIVE players from Dysynni Hockey Club represented their county team Eryri on 17 February in Swansea at the Boys County Championships.
The team from North Wales put up a solid performance at the competition beating both South Coast (4-0) and Afon Nedd Tawe (3-0) to reach the final round-robin playoffs.
They drew 2-2 with Cardiff and narrowly lost to North East (3-2) securing for them the silver medal.
Dysynni had Cian Haigh, Harry Davies, Owen Angood, Gwilym Jones and Ben Rosamilia playing for the Eryri side.
All made significant contribution across the pitch with Harry and Cian scoring valuable goals.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.